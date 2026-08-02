Nuh police conduct flag march in Tauru ahead of Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra

The Nuh police conducted a flag march in Tauru sub-division ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra scheduled for Monday in Nuh district. The police and administration are on high alert for the yatra’s procession. In addition, flag marches were also conducted in Pingawan, Punhanam, Nuh and Ferozepur Jhirka.

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The flag march, led by DSP Abhimanyu Lohan, was conducted within the jurisdictions of the Tauru City, Sadar and Mohammadpur Ahir police stations. Before the march, DSP Abhimanyu Lohan issued necessary instructions to all SHOs, police personnel and troops regarding the responsibility of the administration and the police to ensure that the procession faced no obstruction and that the general public was not inconvenienced.

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“The objective of the flag march is to strengthen security arrangements, raise awareness among the public regarding the yatra and ensure the maintenance of law and order. The district administration has issued a special advisory concerning the yatra route; specific route-related instructions have been provided particularly for vehicles from outside the area and additional guidelines have been implemented in certain zones,” said DSP Lohan.

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DSP Lohan issued instructions against sharing misleading posts on social media, emphasised adherence to traffic rules and directed that compliance with the law be ensured by SHOs in their respective areas.