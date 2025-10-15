Nuh police nab 4 in Rs 18L Amazon goods heist

The police in Nuh have arrested four suspects in connection with the robbery of a container carrying Amazon goods worth Rs 18 lakh in the Hiriyur Rural police station jurisdiction of Chitradurga district, Karnataka. The accused have been handed over to the Karnataka police along with the vehicle.

An FIR was registered in Karnataka on October 12 based on the complaint of Rajesh Kumar, an executive with Camions Logistics Solutions Private Limited. Kumar said the company’s vehicle, loaded with Amazon-booked parcels, had been dispatched from Mumbai to Bengaluru. Two drivers, Muwarik and Pankaj Kumar, were employed to operate the vehicle.

On the night of October 10, the vehicle’s GPS signal suddenly went offline. The company’s tracking team traced it to a roadside near Goraldaku Gate in Hiriyur Tehsil, Chitradurga district. When the team reached the spot, driver Muwarik reported that near Belgaum, his co-driver Pankaj had offered him a soft drink after which he lost consciousness. On waking, Pankaj was missing and the rear portion of the vehicle appeared to have been cut open. On inspection, 432 Amazon parcels, valued at Rs 18,67,838, were found to have been stolen.