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Home / Delhi / Nursery girl assaulted at private school in Janakpuri; caretaker arrested, granted bail

Nursery girl assaulted at private school in Janakpuri; caretaker arrested, granted bail

Accused granted bail on Thursday by ASJ Court Dwarka despite strong opposition from prosecution

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:28 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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In a shocking case of molestation, a nursery student was allegedly assaulted at a private school in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, police said on Friday.

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According to information, the school’s caretaker was arrested in connection with the case. He was granted bail by the court on Thursday.

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The child’s mother lodged a complaint with the police, following which an investigation was initiated.

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The mother alleged that her three-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by unknown male school staff. The accused was arrested after identification by the victim.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 64(1) BNS and 6 POCSO Act was registered at Janakpuri police station.

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However, the accused was granted bail on Thursday by ASJ Court Dwarka despite strong opposition from prosecution, an official said.

Further course of action would be taken after receipt and examination of the court order, which is still awaited, the cop added.

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