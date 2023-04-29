'Obscene act' on Metro: Notice issued to police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police over a viral video of a man allegedly indulging in a vulgar act on the Delhi Metro. The video has gone viral on social media in which the boy is seen indulging in the obscene act while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro.

The DCW has sent a notice to DCP and the Delhi Metro seeking an action-taken report in the matter. The commission has asked the police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of arrest made in the matter.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, “A man can be seen in shamelessly indulging in a vulgar act on the Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The suspect must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter. More and more such cases are coming to light on the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that the safety of women can be ensured on the Metro.”