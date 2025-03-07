‘Obscene’ content: Court seeks police response on FIR against X, Netflix

DT
PT
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
A Delhi court on Thursday sought a response from the Delhi Police regarding their refusal to register a First Information Report (FIR) against social media platform ‘X’ and streaming giant Netflix over allegations of distributing pornographic and obscene content.

The plea, filed by former Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar through advocate Vineet Jindal, argues that both platforms are facilitating unrestricted distribution of pornographic material, potentially affecting young audiences.

The petition claimed that this constitutes a violation of multiple Indian laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Information Technology (IT) Act and the Indecent Representation of Women Act. The next hearing is scheduled for May 22.

