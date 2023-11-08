Odd-even scheme: Delhi minister calls meeting to discuss implementation of Supreme Court’s observations

New Delhi, November 8
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai called an urgent meeting on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the Supreme Court’s observations regarding the odd-even car rationing scheme, which will be enforced from November 13 to November 20.
The high-level meeting, which will be attended by representatives from transport, revenue, and other departments, will convene at 12 noon to implement the Supreme Court’s observations, an official said.
The odd-even car rationing scheme, introduced in 2016, allows cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates. The enforcement next week will mark the fourth time that the Delhi government has used this scheme to address pollution caused by vehicles.
The minister had announced the scheme on Monday, amid worsening air quality in the national capital.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the effectiveness of the Delhi government scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as “all optics.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 421, worsening from 3...
NIA conducts nationwide raids in human trafficking cases; Myanmar national detained in Jammu
The raids, being conducted in eight states and two Union Ter...
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
‘2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloy...