Odd-even scheme not to be taken up for now in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 10

The Delhi Government on Friday suspended the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme. It was to be enforced from November 13-20.

With overnight rainfall in the capital and reduction in pollution levels, the government decided to put off the scheme currently and will review the situation post Diwali and take a decision accordingly.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, addressing a press conference, said, “It’s been raining since last night which resulted in a higher wind speed and continuous improvement in pollution levels. Considering this, the government has decided to suspend the implementation of the odd-even scheme, which was scheduled from November 13 to 20.”

The Supreme Court on Friday heard the arguments regarding the increase in pollution levels and left the odd-even car rationing scheme on Delhi Government’s discretion.

Rai said, “After reviewing the court’s decision, the government will take further steps. Currently, Delhi is under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and has enforced a ban on the entry of trucks and diesel buses except for essential goods and services.”

On Thursday, Delhi Cabinet Ministers, including Rai, went to inspect various borders of Delhi. He said the vehicles are being monitored and the banned vehicles are being sent back.

“But there are many small entry points from UP and Haryana where the monitoring is not as effective. Instructions have been issued to officials to ensure proper checking,” the minister added.

Rai added that he observed traffic jams as the vehicles were being sent back. The minister wrote a letter to Transport Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for deploying additional teams to redirect these vehicles to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways from the starting point.

