Odisha Parba 2026: Odia community hailed for role in nation building

Delhi’s Minister for Art, Culture and Language, Tourism and Labour, Kapil Mishra, on Sunday praised the Odia community for its contribution to nation building while attending the closing ceremony of Odisha Parba 2026 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

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The three-day cultural festival celebrating Odisha’s heritage concluded with the presence of the Governor of Odisha, Hari Babu Kambhampati, who also attended the final day of the event.

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Addressing the gathering, Mishra highlighted the growing cultural diversity of the national capital and said such events strengthen national unity by showcasing traditions from across the country.

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“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, cultural nationalism and religious tourism are gaining strength in Delhi. Festivals and cultural traditions from every state are now finding expression in the national capital. Delhi is emerging as a reflection of the diverse cultures of the country, offering a clear glimpse of ‘Mini India’,” Mishra said.

The minister noted that the cultural exchange between different states is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the “Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat” initiative.

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Mishra stated that under the initiative, Delhi was steadily emerging as the cultural capital. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, grand celebrations of the foundation days of various states are being organised in Delhi. He added that events associated with different states would continue to grow in scale and grandeur in the coming years.

Speaking about the contribution of the Odia community, Mishra said their cultural values and traditions continue to inspire people across the world.

“The traditions of valour, courage and peace associated with Odisha serve as a source of inspiration for the world. The harmonious way of life that Odisha’s culture maintains with nature is something the entire world can learn from today. Such cultural events, he added, play an important role in weaving the country’s diversity into a shared national identity,” he said.

The minister also thanked the Odia community for organiSing the festival and acknowledged the role of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the successful organisation of the event.

Odisha Parba, held annually in Delhi, showcases the art, cuisine, handicrafts, music and traditions of Odisha and brings together members of the Odia diaspora and residents of the Capital to celebrate the state’s cultural heritage.