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Home / Delhi / Odisha Parv lights up JLN Stadium

Odisha Parv lights up JLN Stadium

CM Rekha Gupta calls Odia community ‘extended family’

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:51 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during Odisha Parv festivities in New Delhi.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended the Odisha Parv at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and described the Odia community in the capital as part of her “extended family”.

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Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the festival was a vibrant celebration of Odisha’s culture, traditions, music and spiritual heritage, adding that it reflected the spirit of India’s unity in diversity. The event was also attended by Annapurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development. The CM said the annual event, organised since 2017, has become an important cultural platform for the Odia community living in Delhi. The festival allows people to stay connected with their roots while showcasing the state’s cultural legacy in the national capital.

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Gupta said nearly 1.5 million people in Delhi have links with Odisha and continue to preserve their traditions even while living away from their home state. She added that the Delhi government remains attentive to the needs of the community and ensures their safety and welfare.

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Sharing a personal experience, Gupta said that after assuming office she travelled to Jagannath Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. She also recalled participating in the Jagannath Rath Yatra organised in Delhi, including taking part in the traditional ritual of Chhera Pahara.

The CM also noted that the Delhi government had celebrated Utkal Divas at an official level for the first time to honour the contribution of the Odia community in the capital.

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Praising Odisha’s cultural heritage, she said the state’s art, literature, music, folk traditions and history contribute significantly to India’s diverse cultural identity.

Gupta added that with Narendra Modi leading the government at the Centre and a new government in Odisha, the state is witnessing renewed momentum in development. She expressed confidence that this progress would bring prosperity to the people of Odisha.

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