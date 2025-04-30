Officers deployed at 335 key spots to prevent waterlogging

With monsoon approaching, the Delhi Government has stepped up its preparedness to prevent waterlogging by deploying officers at 335 vulnerable locations across the city.

According to an order issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) on April 28, designated officers will serve as “responsible” and “reviewing” authorities for each waterlogging point and will be held personally accountable for any failure to manage flooding. Disciplinary action will be taken in case of negligence.

The deployment covers 214 waterlogging spots identified by the Delhi Traffic Police in 2023 and another 121 flagged in 2024 pertained to the PWD. In addition, seven perennial hotspots - Minto Bridge, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Ring Road opposite WHO building, Jahangirpuri Metro Station Road, under Zakhira Flyover, Loni Road Golchakkar and Karala-Kanjhawla stretch - have been marked for special monitoring.

Last year, Delhi recorded one of its wettest monsoon seasons in over a century - seventh highest since 1901 - leading to widespread disruptions. One of the most tragic incidents was reported from Old Rajinder Nagar where waterlogging led to the death of three UPSC aspirants. In 2023, severe flooding made commuting across the Capital nearly impossible.