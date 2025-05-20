Officials take stock of mega cleanliness drive in East Delhi

Stepping up efforts under the ongoing mega cleanliness campaign, senior officials of the Delhi administration carried out a joint inspection across key areas in East Delhi on Monday to assess sanitation conditions and take stock of encroachments and waste management issues.

The inspection was led by District Magistrate (East) Amol Srivastava and Shahdara South Zone Deputy Commissioner Badal Kumar. The officials visited multiple locations including IP Extension Ward, Ghazipur Murga Mandi, Khichripur (Khadoli) Ward, Road No 57, and Preet Vihar.

At Ghazipur Murga Mandi, an area that has previously witnessed anti-encroachment action by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the officials noted the re-emergence of illegal structures. The local police were directed to increase surveillance and ensure that encroachments do not return.

In Khichripur Ward, the team found poor sanitation on DDA-owned land.

One of the major concerns flagged during the inspection was the persistent dumping of construction and demolition waste along Road No. 57.

At Preet Vihar, a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on an assistant engineer for negligence in clearing debris on DDA land, underscoring accountability of officials.