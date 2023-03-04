Okhla landfill site to be cleared by ’23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Urban Development Minister Kailash Gahlot, MCD Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Iqbal, today visited the landfill site at Okhla here.

He said the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were putting efforts to clear the landfill site by December, ahead of the May 2024 deadline.

“The MCD had started removing legacy waste from the site in 2019. Around 25 lakh metric tonnes of waste has been already disposed of. However, around 40 lakh metric tonne of waste is still lying at the site,” Kejriwal said.

He added that landfill sites at Ghazipur and Bhalswa will be cleared by December 2024. “Our capacity to dispose of legacy waste at the moment is around 4,500 tonnes daily. From April 1, it will be increased to 10,000 metric tonnes daily. If the government manages to achieve this target then hopefully by December this year or January next year, the mountain of waste at Okhla landfill site will be disposed of,” he said.

The CM further added that a plant to make bricks from the construction and demolition waste and a biomethanation plant may be set up here.