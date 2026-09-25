Old buildings face three-month safety test as Delhi Development Authority orders structural audit

Delhi’s ageing buildings are now facing a deadline to prove they are safe. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has made structural safety audit mandatory for high-rise buildings sanctioned before March 21, 2001, putting their owners on a three-month clock to establish whether the structures can safely continue to carry residents, workers and visitors, the authority said on Thursday.

The move is significant because March 21, 2001, is not merely an age cut-off. Delhi’s seismic safety provisions were incorporated into the building bylaws from that date. The DDA had earlier required structural safety audit of pre-2001 high-rise buildings, but the latest direction tightens the compliance timeline and widens the safety net.

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The move comes after The Tribune recently reported on the dilapidated condition of old buildings in Delhi and has been constantly reporting on gaps that exist in the city’s building safety framework amid several major incidents.

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Not just high-rises

Buildings 15 metres or taller sanctioned before the cut-off are covered, including malls, hospitals, educational and other institutional buildings. But the order goes beyond height.

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Older buildings below 15 metres that attract heavy footfall, including group housing societies, educational institutions, hospitals and institutional buildings, will also have to undergo structural assessment. That brings a much larger category of everyday buildings into the safety regime, rather than limiting scrutiny to visibly tall structures.

For residents, students, patients and visitors, the crucial issue will therefore be what an audit actually finds and what authorities do next.

Where structural deficiencies are detected, owners will have to undertake retrofitting or other corrective measures. Non-compliance can invite action. The cost of the audit is to be borne by owners or occupiers, while audits can be conducted by structural engineers empanelled with MCDs, government agencies or government institutions.

The DDA has also made it clear that retrofitting will not legitimise unauthorised construction or unauthorised use of a building.

Delhi’s seismic risk makes the exercise bigger

The policy comes after the deaths of seven people in the Satya Niketan building collapse, but its significance extends beyond that incident.

Delhi’s planning framework already identifies seismic vulnerability as a major urban risk and calls for structural audits, prioritising high-risk areas, vulnerable localities and buildings with high footfall, followed by strengthening and retrofitting wherever required.

The new three-month deadline therefore turns a long-standing safety principle into a time-bound compliance exercise.

The real test now shifts from finding unsafe buildings to acting on the findings. If audits identify widespread structural defects, Delhi will have to deal with the difficult next steps funding and executing retrofits, restricting occupation where necessary, and enforcing action against buildings that cannot safely remain in use.

That could make the audit drive not merely a safety inspection, but the beginning of a wider reset of how Delhi manages its ageing building stock.