Chawri Bazaar building collapse: Locals in shock, say labourers may still be trapped under debris

Residents of Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar were going about their days on Thursday morning when they were jolted by a loud crash, only to find that a building which was coming up in the locality had collapsed, trapping several labourers under the debris.

A three-storey building which was under construction in a congested Chawri Bazar lane collapsed on Thursday, killing at least two people, with a rescue operation underway to pull out those buried under the rubble of twisted wires, pylons and concrete slabs, police said.

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A local resident said the building came crashing down around 9.35 am, following which he rushed to the spot and found the entire structure reduced to rubble.

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“My family members are currently trapped on the other side, but they are fine. Two people have been pulled out. One was severely injured and bleeding heavily, while another body was brought out packed,” he said.

He said both the people pulled out were labourers. Five to six more workers are suspected to be trapped under the debris, he claimed.

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The resident said construction work at the site had been under way for around three months, with the third floor completed recently. However, work had stopped two days ago.

“The property is owned by four persons—all brothers,” he added.

Another local said he reached the market around 10.30 am and witnessed rescue teams pulling out a person from the debris.

“One person was pulled out by the rescue teams in front of us, and a body was later taken away in an ambulance. We do not know exactly how many people are trapped,” he said.

He said people are not being allowed near the site as authorities fear that the adjoining building could also be unstable.

Police and other rescue teams are present at the spot, he said.

According to police, at least two people were killed. More people are feared trapped under the debris.