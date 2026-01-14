Old Gurugram reels under water crisis

Lakhs of residents in Old Gurugram remained without regular water supply for the fifth consecutive day on Monday after a major GMDA pipeline was damaged, forcing households to depend on private tankers whose prices have surged sharply.

With piped supply disrupted, residents said tanker operators are now charging around Rs 6,000 per tanker, compared with the usual rate of Rs 1,000-1,500, further compounding the crisis.

The affected areas include Madanpuri, Manohar Nagar, Baldev Nagar, New Colony, Jyoti Park, Arjun Nagar, Ram Nagar, Vijay Park, Subhash Nagar, Nai Abadi, Jacobpura, Shivpuri, Bhim Nagar, Ambedkar Colony, Devi Lal Nagar, Sector-7 Extension, Sector-7 and Sector-4. Residents also reported water supply disruptions across several sectors, from Sector 1 to Sector 23, as well as in developing sectors of the city.

GMDA authorities said they expect to restore water supply by late Monday night, January 13.

“Imagine this is the millennium city where a large population is struggling without water for days. We are getting tankers, but now even they are charging as high as Rs 6,000. The government should make alternate arrangements or have a plan ready for such situations. This is an unacceptable lapse,” said a representative of the Old Gurugram RWA association.

The disruption was caused after a large joint of a 1,600-mm master pipeline became disjointed on Friday afternoon due to a change in temperature. Following the damage, the entire water supply network at Chandu Budhera was affected.

GMDA officials said repairs were delayed due to water accumulation at the site caused by a high water table. Teams have been working round the clock to dewater the area so that the damaged valves can be welded.

“It was an unforeseen damage and repairs are being carried out on a war footing. The welding will be done by tonight and we will restore the supply,” a GMDA spokesperson said.

Officials said such ruptures had not occurred earlier due to temperature variation or pipe shrinkage. They blamed an unprecedented dip in temperature and said the authority plans to install heavy-duty imported valves at critical locations to prevent a recurrence.

To manage the shortage caused by reduced supply from Chandu Budhera, officials said drinking water supply from the Basai plant has been increased.

The Chandu Budhera plant supplies around 400 million litres per day (MLD) of water to Gurugram, while the Basai plant supplies about 270 MLD.

F’bad pipeline damage worsens water woes

A similar crisis has hit Faridabad after a water pipeline was damaged during excavation work, affecting around one lakh people across five colonies. The MC has been unable to repair the pipeline even after six days, resulting in an inadequate water supply to at least five residential areas. Officials said the pipeline was damaged during rescue operations after three puppies fell into an open borewell near the water treatment plant in Parvatiya Colony six days ago. An earthmover was deployed to excavate the area around the borewell to rescue the puppies, during which the water supply line from the treatment plant was accidentally broken. The three puppies were retrieved; however, they were found dead.