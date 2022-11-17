Old man shot at over monetary dispute in Delhi’s Dwarka

PTI

New Delhi, November 17

A 75-year-old man was injured after he was shot at allegedly by a builder over a monetary dispute in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area, police said on Thursday.

Ram Kumar Sharma, a resident of Mohan Garden area, was arrested and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from him, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 3pm in the Bhagwati Graden area of Mohan Garden, police said.

When police reached the spot, it was found that the injured Ram Kumar Gupta, a resident of Gurugram, had already been shifted to Tarak hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The victim had given some money to the accused builder and on Wednesday Gupta had come from Gurugram to take back his money.

There was an exchange of words between the two and Sharma opened fire on Gupta, the police officer said.