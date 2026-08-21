On cam: Delhi Govt to watch biometric scanners via CCTV

The Delhi Government’s Social Welfare Department has ordered CCTV surveillance of all biometric attendance devices at its district offices, homes and institutions and headquarters following repeated reports of malfunctions and suspected deliberate tampering.

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The decision was taken at a meeting on July 31 chaired by the Deputy Director (Administration). The Caretaking Branch reported repeated complaints about malfunctioning biometric devices from various offices.

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During inspections, service engineers found “water ingress” inside several devices despite there being no nearby water source or plumbing. The department said this raised a “reasonable apprehension that certain biometric attendance devices may have been deliberately damaged”.

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The department said CCTV surveillance would help safeguard the equipment and ensure accountability.

The meeting also found that several offices and institutions were not submitting daily biometric attendance summaries regularly, preventing the consolidated report from being forwarded to the Social Welfare Minister. Officials were directed to ensure daily submission, with the department warning that any delay or deviation would be viewed seriously.

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Several offices had also not nominated nodal officers for the biometric attendance system despite earlier directions. They were asked to make the nominations immediately.

The department is meanwhile exploring a mobile-based Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system integrated with the Face RD application and real-time geolocation, particularly for officials performing field duties.

Officials were directed to complete pending entries in service books and Personal Bill Registers and maintain EL/PL registers for contractual and outsourced employees.

The offices concerned have been given 15 days to complete the exercise and submit compliance certificates to the Administration Branch.