On completing 100 days in office, Delhi CM releases workbook with achievement list

Titled ‘Kaam Karne Waali Sarkar: 100 Din Seva Ke’, the workbook highlighted various initiatives and projects undertaken by the govt, including Yamuna rejuvenation
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:39 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a workbook on Friday, detailing her government’s achievements in the past 100 days. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a workbook on Friday, detailing her government’s achievements in the past 100 days and asserted that working round the clock for people’s wellbeing was its biggest accomplishment.

Titled ‘Kaam Karne Waali Sarkar: 100 Din Seva Ke’, the workbook highlighted various initiatives and projects undertaken by the government in Delhi, including Yamuna rejuvenation, implementation of Ayushman Bharat, Vay Vandana Yojana, boosting water supply through tankers and e-bus procurement.

It also mentioned lighting up of dark corners of the city, heat action plan implementation, and allocating Rs 500 crore for Delhi Fire Service, among others.

Asserting her government was dedicated to serving people round-the-clock, Gupta congratulated all ministers and personnel in her team for their work and asserted her government’s biggest achievement was that they worked honestly for the people of Delhi.

“We have worked 24X7 for people. A government that is completely devoted to the people of Delhi is, in itself, a new model and our biggest success.”

About the booklet highlighting the government’s achievements, Gupta said, “This is not a report card, but a workbook. All the work done by the government will continue to be added to it.”

To inform locals about the accomplishments of the past 100 days, Central ministers, Delhi ministers and councillors, will visit each of the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital, she told the press conference.

“We will not only provide details of our achievements but also take feedback from people about the work needed to be done in the coming days.”

Gupta also said people will be briefed on the government’s achievements in the past 100 days at an event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Hitting out at the previous AAP dispensation, CM Gupta said, “That was a government that enjoyed the fruits of corruption, while this BJP is here to serve the people.”

Sharing that her government had announced a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal, the chief minister assured people that the government was committed to spending it in a transparent manner. “Every department is actively working — whether it is for tackling inflation or generating higher revenue.”

