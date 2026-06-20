On eve of Jantar Mantar protest, CJP founder writes to PM Modi

Ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar here on June 20, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid examination-related controversies.

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In the letter sent on Friday, Dipke claimed that 11 students had died by suicide in recent weeks, including five deaths in the last 48 hours. He alleged that anxiety among students had intensified due to uncertainty surrounding possible re-examinations.

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“I am writing to you today with a heavy heart, to bring your urgent attention to an escalating crisis that threatens the very future of our nation - the lives and mental well-being of our young students,” he wrote.

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Seeking immediate financial assistance, Dipke said several parents had taken substantial loans to fund their children’s education and had been left devastated by their loss. “Having lost the very children they poured their life savings into educating, the families have been left entirely destitute,” he said.

Dipke also reiterated the CJP’s demand for the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying students were seeking accountability over the crisis. The party plans to intensify its campaign over alleged examination irregularities and the government’s handling of the education system during its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.