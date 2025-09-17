DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / On eve of PM’s b’day, CM launches special song by schoolkids

On eve of PM’s b’day, CM launches special song by schoolkids

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Advertisement

A day filled with music, patriotism and heartfelt greetings marked the celebrations at the Delhi Secretariat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a special tribute song performed by students from Delhi government schools.

Advertisement

The song, titled “Namo Pragati Delhi – From Children’s Voices to the Nation’s Voice”, blends melodies from diverse Indian languages and reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “One India, Best India”. Over 400 students from over 50 government schools contributed to the song’s creation, recording and performance.

In addition, around 300 handmade greeting cards featuring personalised wishes for the Prime Minister were also presented.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts