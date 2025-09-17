On eve of PM’s b’day, CM launches special song by schoolkids

A day filled with music, patriotism and heartfelt greetings marked the celebrations at the Delhi Secretariat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a special tribute song performed by students from Delhi government schools.

The song, titled “Namo Pragati Delhi – From Children’s Voices to the Nation’s Voice”, blends melodies from diverse Indian languages and reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “One India, Best India”. Over 400 students from over 50 government schools contributed to the song’s creation, recording and performance.

In addition, around 300 handmade greeting cards featuring personalised wishes for the Prime Minister were also presented.