One arrested for ‘attack’ on Kanhaiya Kumar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Ajay Kumar (41), alias Ranbir Bhatti, for allegedly assaulting and attacking Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate for North East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar with ink.

The police said the accused was arrested from his residence in New Usmanpur, the area where the incident occurred, adding that efforts were on to round up the other accused in the case.

The incident took place on May 17 when Kumar was coming out from the AAP office in New Usmanpur after a party meeting with local councillor Chhaya Sharma.

