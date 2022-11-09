One arrested for duping Noida woman of Rs 30 lakh, 'raping' her

PTI

Noida, November 8

The Noida police on Tuesday said they have arrested a Ghaziabad resident for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 30 lakh and raping her after befriending her on a matrimonial site.

The police said the man had introduced himself as an HR manager of telecom giant Airtel with an annual salary package of Rs 35 lakh when they first got in touch through a matrimonial site.

The woman claimed she got further lured by the accused, Rahul Chaturvedi, after a series of conversations and chats on WhatsApp, leading to meetings and a promise of marriage, according to a police official.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said, “The accused had created a profile on a matrimonial site with a fake name and identity. He had identified himself as a senior officer in a telecom company and contacted the woman. They got in touch four months ago and he constantly kept lying to her. During this time, he also got into a physical relationship with the woman. Eventually he told her that his sister is suffering from cancer and on this pretext, took Rs 30 lakh from the woman over a period of time,” Dwivedi said. Later, the man stopped meeting the woman and was not reachable even on his mobile number, prompting her to check with the teelcom company where he supposedly worked, the officer said.