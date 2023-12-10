One arrested under MCOCA

PTI

New Delhi, December 9

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a man under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act). He is a part of a gang that has close nexus with the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang, officials said on Saturday.

Rohit (34) was arrested from Tilak Nagar in west Delhi on Friday and one semi-automatic .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they added.

According to the police, Rohit is a key member of the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, which has close association with Neeraj Banwana, a jailed gangster. Salman and Saddam are also presently lodged in prisons, DCP Alok Kumar said.

A case was registered under MCOCA against the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang in 2019. During interrogation, Rohit, who was trying to revive gang’s activities, told the police that his gang was planning to commit a robbery in Kanjhawala in Delhi.

