One booked for thrashing doctor, fleeing with mobile, gold chain

In a case of road rage, a doctor and his companion were allegedly beaten up following a collision between their SUV and another car on the Sohna road. The youth in the other not only thrashed them but also snatched a mobile phone and a gold chain from the doctor. An FIR was registered at the Sector 50 police station.

Advertisement

According to the police, Dr Manish Taneja, a resident of Rewari, had come to Gurugram for with his friend, Bharat Kalra. While they were travelling on the road, a car collided with his SUV near Vatika Business Park.

The youth riding the car got down and started quarrelling with them, following which he beat them up and fled from the spot after snatching his mobile phone and gold chain. With the help of a passerby, they approached the police. A police team reached the spot, and an FIR was registered.