One dead, 2 injured as house collapses during renovation in Delhi

A house undergoing renovation collapsed in east Delhi’s Tahirpur area on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person dead and two others injured, according to fire officials.

The deceased was identified as Satish (45), while the injured persons were identified as Mahinder (51) and Pappu (30), the officials said.

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The incident was reported at 3.52 pm at Gali No. 2 in Tahirpur, opposite Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Two fire tenders and one emergency response team were rushed to the spot.

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Three people were pulled out from the debris by locals and shifted to Rajeev Gandhi Super-Speciality Hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival.

A search-and-rescue operation is underway to ascertain whether anyone else is trapped, the officials said, adding that the exact circumstances leading to the collapse were being ascertained.