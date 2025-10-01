'One Dubai sheikh wants sex partner, do you have any nice friend': Delhi baba’s shocking WhatsApp chats

Self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati was arrested in Agra on Sunday after a months-long manhunt, following serious allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of women students at his Delhi-based management institute.

The arrest led to the recovery of disturbing WhatsApp conversations that suggest the 62-year-old allegedly tried to arrange women for a “Dubai sheikh” and routinely sent sexually explicit messages to young women associated with his institute.

WhatsApp chats

Among the exchanges is a chat in which Chaitanyananda asks a student to provide an alleged sex partner for a supposed wealthy client.

Chaitanyananda: “One Dubai sheikh wants [a] sex partner. Do you have any nice friend?”

Victim: “Koi nahi hai.” (There is no one.)

Chaitanyananda: “How is it possible?”

Victim: “I don’t know.”

Chaitanyananda: “Your any classmate? Junior?”

Other chats addressed a young woman using the words like, “Sweetie Baby Daughter Doll” and bombarded her with obsessive messages, sometimes late at night.

“Babyyyyy” (7.49 pm)

“Baby, where are you?” (11.59 pm)

“Good Morning Baby” (12.40 am)

“Why are you angry with me?” (12.41 am)

“Good evening, my most beloved baby daughter doll”.

In another exchange, he asks:

“You’ll not sleep with me?”

The woman, seemingly uncomfortable, responded to some messages out of politeness, replying with “osm” (awesome) when he asked if she wanted to go “disco dancing”.

Chaitanyananda was arrested at 3.30 am on Sunday from a hotel in the Taj Ganj area of Agra, where he was staying under the alias Partha Sarathi. Authorities say he had been evading arrest for nearly two months, moving between Vrindavan, Mathura and Agra and staying in low-profile hotels to avoid detection.

Documents seized

*Three mobile phones and an iPad, one device reportedly linked to live CCTV feeds of his institute’s hostel

*Fake identity documents, including two passports under different names and parentage

*Fake visiting cards claiming he was a 'Permanent Ambassador' to the UN ECOSOC and a 'Special Envoy' for BRICS

*Withdrawals over Rs 50 lakh post-FIR using fraudulent paperwork

*Assets worth Rs 8 crore, now frozen by authorities

The case emerged after at least 17 women came forward accusing Chaitanyananda of harassment, manipulation and threats. The FIR alleges that he forced students into visiting his quarters late at night and sent sexually explicit messages at inappropriate hours.