DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 'One Dubai sheikh wants sex partner, do you have any nice friend': Delhi baba’s shocking WhatsApp chats

'One Dubai sheikh wants sex partner, do you have any nice friend': Delhi baba’s shocking WhatsApp chats

Case against him emerged after at least 17 women came forward accusing Chaitanyananda of harassment, manipulation and threats

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:30 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati was arrested in Agra on Sunday after a months-long manhunt, following serious allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of women students at his Delhi-based management institute.

Advertisement

The arrest led to the recovery of disturbing WhatsApp conversations that suggest the 62-year-old allegedly tried to arrange women for a “Dubai sheikh” and routinely sent sexually explicit messages to young women associated with his institute.

Advertisement

WhatsApp chats

Advertisement

Among the exchanges is a chat in which Chaitanyananda asks a student to provide an alleged sex partner for a supposed wealthy client.

Chaitanyananda: “One Dubai sheikh wants [a] sex partner. Do you have any nice friend?”

Advertisement

Victim: “Koi nahi hai.” (There is no one.)

Chaitanyananda: “How is it possible?”

Victim: “I don’t know.”

Chaitanyananda: “Your any classmate? Junior?”

Other chats addressed a young woman using the words like, “Sweetie Baby Daughter Doll” and bombarded her with obsessive messages, sometimes late at night.

“Babyyyyy” (7.49 pm)

“Baby, where are you?” (11.59 pm)

“Good Morning Baby” (12.40 am)

“Why are you angry with me?” (12.41 am)

“Good evening, my most beloved baby daughter doll”.

In another exchange, he asks:

“You’ll not sleep with me?”

The woman, seemingly uncomfortable, responded to some messages out of politeness, replying with “osm” (awesome) when he asked if she wanted to go “disco dancing”.

Chaitanyananda was arrested at 3.30 am on Sunday from a hotel in the Taj Ganj area of Agra, where he was staying under the alias Partha Sarathi. Authorities say he had been evading arrest for nearly two months, moving between Vrindavan, Mathura and Agra and staying in low-profile hotels to avoid detection.

Documents seized

*Three mobile phones and an iPad, one device reportedly linked to live CCTV feeds of his institute’s hostel

*Fake identity documents, including two passports under different names and parentage

*Fake visiting cards claiming he was a 'Permanent Ambassador' to the UN ECOSOC and a 'Special Envoy' for BRICS

*Withdrawals over Rs 50 lakh post-FIR using fraudulent paperwork

*Assets worth Rs 8 crore, now frozen by authorities

The case emerged after at least 17 women came forward accusing Chaitanyananda of harassment, manipulation and threats. The FIR alleges that he forced students into visiting his quarters late at night and sent sexually explicit messages at inappropriate hours.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts