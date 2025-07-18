DT
PT
Home / Delhi / One held for duping youth by posing as prof in Gurugram

One held for duping youth by posing as prof in Gurugram

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:03 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Gurugram police have arrested a person for duping a youth of Rs 80,000 on the promise of providing him a job at Haryana Central University by posing as a fake professor.

The accused was produced in a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, a youth had filed a complaint that someone called him posing as a fake professor, claiming that he would get him a job in Haryana Central University. However, he was asked to pay Rs 80,000 in return.

The youth transferred the money to the account given by him, but later, he realised that he had been duped and thus approached the police.

An FIR was registered in the matter. During investigation, the team arrested Vinod Kumar (44), a resident of Rewari.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had sold the bank account to another person on a commission of 10 per cent of the amount transferred to the account,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (Cyber).

