One killed in road mishap on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

A 35-year-old poultry truck driver was killed after his truck rammed into the rear end of a dumper truck on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in the Khajuri Khas area on Friday morning, said the police.

According to the police, the accident was reported to the Khajuri Khas police station around 5 am. A police team rushed to the spot and found the front portion of the truck badly mangled, with its driver trapped inside the cabin. The driver of the dumper, which was allegedly involved in the collision, had fled the spot by the time the police arrived, an official said.

Advertisement

The cop added that the fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were called in to rescue the trapped driver. The damaged cabin was cut open using specialised equipment and the driver was pulled out. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Hospital in Shastri Park, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Anshul (35), a resident of Radhana village in Haryana’s Jind district. His body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, said the official. The police have taken both vehicles into possession and are registering a case under relevant provisions of the law. Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the crash and efforts are underway to trace the dumper driver.