One Nation, One Election not just politics, rooted in national interest: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the concept of One Nation, One Election is not merely a political idea but a vision rooted in national interest. The initiative is designed to optimise time, resources and public participation, he added.

“When a nation moves forward together, it can overcome every challenge. A unified nation can find solutions to every crisis,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering during Gurugram Run, which was themed on One Nation, One Election. Haryana Minister for Industry and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh and Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam were among the participants of the event.

Addressing youngsters before flagging off Gurugram Run, the Chief Minister said One Nation, One Election was not just a slogan but a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for national unity.

He described it as part of the larger dream of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

“This initiative is designed to give equal opportunities to every citizen, encouraging progress as one nation, moving forward together,” he added.

The CM said Gurugram Run carried a powerful message for the youth: nation-building is not achieved solely through meetings and policies, the resolve and energy of youth are essential to it.

“The power of the youth ignites a wave of change,” he said. The Chief Minister said innovation, dialogue and sensitivity were essential for One Nation, One Election to succeed.

He urged youngsters to actively engage in fostering meaningful conversations around the idea — in colleges, village chaupals or on social media platforms.

Saini regarded the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign as a prime example of social awareness and public participation. “Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 from the sacred land of Haryana, the campaign has evolved into a nationwide movement, with Haryana and the entire country playing a pivotal role in achieving its objectives,” he added.

During the event, he condemned the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

He said, under the PM’s leadership, the government was fully committed to eradicating terrorism.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam emphasised the critical role of the youth in the One Nation, One Election campaign.

He said holding repeated elections at various levels not only strained economic resources but also disrupted continuous development.