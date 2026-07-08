One roof, one Nation: Karnal’s Unity Mall taking shape to boost MSMEs

In a major step towards promoting local industries and empowering small business, a grand Unity Mall (Ekta Mall) is being constructed in Karnal under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative of the Union government.

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The ambitious project aims to provide a dedicated platform for showcasing and marketing products made by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from across the country.

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The mall is being developed over 3.87 acres in Sector 37 along NH-44 in Karnal.The authorities claimed that once completed, it is expected to emerge as a major commercial and cultural hub, bringing together India’s rich handicrafts, traditional products, and region-specific specialties under one roof.

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They further claimed that the project is being implemented to create new market opportunities for local products and traditional artisans. This mall is among the 100 Unity Malls announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Union Budget 2023-24 to promote and sell ODOP products and handicrafts from across India.

The project is being constructed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) at an estimated cost of Rs 162.88 crore under a Central Government initiative. Construction work began in July 2025, with a completion timeline of 24 months, said an official of the HSIIDC.

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Around 15 percent of the work has already been completed, and the executing agency is confident of completing the project before the stipulated deadline in July 2027, he added.

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar recently reviewed the progress of the project.

“PM has announced the construction of 100 Unity Malls across the country. Haryana will have two such malls, one of which is coming up in Karnal. Every state will have dedicated stalls displaying its products, while Haryana’s sections will showcase products from each of its districts under the ODOP initiative. People will be able to see, purchase, and use products from across the country at one place. The mall will become a symbol of unity while providing a major boost to local artisans and craftsmen,” said Khattar, adding that the Karnal Unity Mall is expected to be ready in about a year.

The proposed mall will feature dedicated spaces for every State and Union Territory to display their signature ODOP products. An official said the project aligns closely with the Union Government’s vision of strengthening indigenous industries, improving market access for local entrepreneurs, and encouraging inter-state trade through world-class infrastructure.

Under the proposed layout, 38 showrooms have been earmarked for the States and Union Territories other than Haryana. Haryana itself will have six dedicated showrooms along with two large exhibition halls to display products from districts across the state, he added.

The proposed Unity Mall will have a multi-storey building. The lower ground floor will provide parking for 444 vehicles through a stack parking system, besides housing an underground water tank and pump room, a sewage treatment plant, and service and storage rooms. The ground floor will feature 19 state showrooms, ODOP exhibition hall, three ODOP showrooms, four restaurants, a food court plaza, and parking space for 116 vehicles.

The first floor will have another 19 state showrooms, an additional ODOP exhibition hall, three ODOP showrooms, two restaurants, and two additional retail showrooms. The second floor has been planned as an entertainment zone comprising an open cafeteria and restaurants, a gaming zone, a dedicated kids’ zone, 21 kiosks, and two more showrooms. The third floor will house a convention hall, a pre-function hall, office space, two conference rooms, and a multipurpose hall for hosting meetings, exhibitions and events. The terrace floor will include an open banquet area, a fully equipped kitchen, two green rooms, and dedicated space for service utilities and the installation of solar power infrastructure, an official added.