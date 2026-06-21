One women’s police station not enough for city, says Delhi Congress chief Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday questioned whether a single women’s police station in the Capital was enough to tackle the rising number of crimes against women. He said the newly inaugurated facility at Sabzi Mandi could not address the concerns of more than one crore female residents of Delhi.

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Referring to the inauguration of the Mahila police station in North Delhi, Yadav welcomed the move but said it reflected what he called the BJP government’s slow response towards women’s safety. He said opening only one women’s police station after more than a year of BJP rule in Delhi was inadequate, considering the scale of crimes reported against women.

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Yadav said a Delhi Congress delegation had met Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on March 31 and raised concerns over law and order, especially crimes against women.

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He claimed that incidents of rape, domestic violence, kidnapping and dowry-related deaths continued to remain serious challenges in the Capital despite repeated concerns being raised. The Congress leader also criticised the Delhi Government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alleging that women’s safety had not received sufficient attention.

He said both the previous AAP government and the current BJP government had failed to effectively check crimes against women in the capital. Yadav called for greater coordination between the Centre and the Delhi Government to improve women’s safety.

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He stressed the need for more sensitive, accountable and citizen-focused policing, adding that stronger institutions, better policing and sustained government action were required to create a safer environment for women and girls in the national capital.