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Home / Delhi / Only 1 of Bela Estate’s 729 electors makes it to draft roll after SIR in Delhi

Only 1 of Bela Estate’s 729 electors makes it to draft roll after SIR in Delhi

‘We have lived here for 5 generations, now our votes are gone,’ say residents following SIR

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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A Bela Estate resident shows his Aadhaar card.
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Besides makeshift shelters, amid the remains of demolished structures under a flyover in Delhi, families in Bela Estate have salvaged some semblance of home. There are no proper houses for many, no basic facilities and little certainty that the ground beneath them will remain theirs. Now, residents say, even their names are disappearing from the electoral roll.

In a settlement where 729 voters were listed earlier, residents say the draft electoral roll has left just one name. For families living in the cluster near the Yamuna floodplain, the figure has become a stark symbol of the uncertainty they say they have faced after years of demolitions. The lone name belongs to Mahant Kanchan Giri, who lives inside a Hanuman temple compound in a relatively permanent structure near the main road. Giri confirmed that his name appears in the draft electoral roll but declined to comment further.

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Deeper inside the settlement, residents point to old electoral records, documents and enumeration forms as they try to establish that they have not moved anywhere. Several said they had lived in Bela Estate for decades, voted from the same locality in previous elections and submitted their forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, only to find their names missing from the draft roll.

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“We have lived here for five generations. Officials are telling us that we cannot live here, but they are not giving us any other place either. If we cannot stay here and our names are also removed, what are we supposed to do?” said Janki Devi, a resident.

“We have been living here for years and have voted from here. We have documents to show that. Still, our names have disappeared,” said Rajo, adding that the revised electoral roll was increasing the insecurity families already faced over their homes. “We are here, our houses are here and we have been voting from this place. How can our names simply disappear?” she said.

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The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), meanwhile, said the deletions were based on the changed physical and residential status of Bela Estate. In a clarification, the CEO said, “The ERO has clarified that the deletion of names from the electoral roll was based on the changed physical and residential status of Bela Estate. The dwelling units in the area were demolished in 2022-23 after agricultural activities there were discontinued in 2021.”

According to the CEO, since the electors were no longer residing at their registered addresses, the Booth Level Officer (BLO), following SIR instructions, placed them in the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) List. The CEO said eligible electors could seek inclusion through Form 6 during the ongoing claims and objections period.

The Bela Estate settlement has witnessed demolitions in recent years following court orders concerning encroachment on the Yamuna floodplain. Residents, however, say the demolitions have not resulted in alternative accommodation being provided to them.

Under SIR, BLOs are required to visit households, provide enumeration forms in duplicate and make repeated visits for collection. Where an elector or their parent or grandparent cannot be linked to the 2002 Delhi SIR roll, the form can still be submitted, with supporting documents sought subsequently by the Electoral Registration Officer wherever required.

For residents of Bela Estate, the immediate question remains what happens to families who say they have lived here for generations but now find themselves without a recognised address, and, in many cases, without their names on the electoral roll.

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