Only BJP committed to women’s empowerment: Rajasthan Deputy CM

New Delhi, May 10

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment at a conference within the West Delhi parliamentary constituency in Keshopur on Friday.

The conference was attended by women professionals, including lawyers, doctors, poets, entrepreneurs, teachers and activists from various fields.

Richa Pandey Mishra, president, Delhi Mahila Morcha, chaired the conference, while Kamaljeet Sahrawat, the West Delhi candidate, along with Priyal Bharadwaj and Vaishali Poodar, both general secretaries of the Mahila Morcha, addressed the gathering.

Diya Kumari underscored the BJP’s commitment to women’s empowerment, stating, “If any political party in the country is committed to women’s empowerment, it is the BJP because in other parties, women are only seen as numbers for votes.” She criticised the coalition formed by various parties, labelling it as “arrogant and motivated solely by political gains”.

Highlighting the importance of accountability, Kumari urged the voters to demand transparency from “arrogant coalition candidates” regarding corruption in Delhi. She emphasised the need to replicate Rajasthan’s success in defeating the Congress in Delhi by removing the Aam Aadmi Party from power.

Reflecting on the Modi government’s efforts for women’s empowerment, Kumari stated, “There is a government in the country that has always worked to empower women.” She attributed advancements made by women in politics or society to PM Modi’s leadership.

