DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Op Aaghat 3.0: Cops nab 604 offenders in pre-New Year crackdown

Op Aaghat 3.0: Cops nab 604 offenders in pre-New Year crackdown

Seize arms, drugs & illicit liquor

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Ahead of New Year celebrations, the Delhi Police apprehended 604 offenders and seized arms, drugs, illicit liquor and vehicles during a large-scale crackdown in southeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The operation, named Operation Aaghat 3.0, was launched to curb organised crime, street offences and the activities of habitual offenders in view of the increased public movement during year-end festivities. As a preventive measure, the police rounded up and questioned a total of 2,850 individuals.

Advertisement

“Of the total, 604 accused were arrested under the Delhi Excise Act, NDPS Act and the Public Gambling Act, while 787 people were apprehended under various preventive provisions,” the police said.

Advertisement

“As part of the targeted action, the police apprehended 155 listed bad characters and arrested eight vehicle thieves, five snatchers, four proclaimed offenders and 13 property offenders,” officials added.

During the operation, the police recovered 24 country-made pistols, 30 live cartridges and 44 knives under the Arms Act. They also seized 22,500 quarters of illicit liquor, 8.2 kg of ganja and Rs 2.43 lakh from gamblers. In addition, 470 mobile phones and 11 stolen vehicles were also recovered, the police said.

Advertisement

More than 1,200 police personnel, including officers from district staff, special staff and police stations, participated in this synchronised operation, the officials said.

The police said the operation aimed to prevent any untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations, particularly in residential areas and jhuggi clusters, and to deter organised crime networks and habitual offenders.

Officials said stringent legal provisions, including Sections 111 and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), would be invoked in suitable cases, and proposals for the externment of repeat offenders were also being initiated.

The police said intensified patrolling, vehicle checks and night surveillance had led to a reduction in PCR calls related to street crime in the district over the past month.

The Delhi Police have also appealed to all citizens to celebrate the New Year responsibly and safely.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts