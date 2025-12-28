Op Aaghat 3.0: Cops nab 604 offenders in pre-New Year crackdown

Ahead of New Year celebrations, the Delhi Police apprehended 604 offenders and seized arms, drugs, illicit liquor and vehicles during a large-scale crackdown in southeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The operation, named Operation Aaghat 3.0, was launched to curb organised crime, street offences and the activities of habitual offenders in view of the increased public movement during year-end festivities. As a preventive measure, the police rounded up and questioned a total of 2,850 individuals.

Advertisement

“Of the total, 604 accused were arrested under the Delhi Excise Act, NDPS Act and the Public Gambling Act, while 787 people were apprehended under various preventive provisions,” the police said.

Advertisement

“As part of the targeted action, the police apprehended 155 listed bad characters and arrested eight vehicle thieves, five snatchers, four proclaimed offenders and 13 property offenders,” officials added.

During the operation, the police recovered 24 country-made pistols, 30 live cartridges and 44 knives under the Arms Act. They also seized 22,500 quarters of illicit liquor, 8.2 kg of ganja and Rs 2.43 lakh from gamblers. In addition, 470 mobile phones and 11 stolen vehicles were also recovered, the police said.

Advertisement

More than 1,200 police personnel, including officers from district staff, special staff and police stations, participated in this synchronised operation, the officials said.

The police said the operation aimed to prevent any untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations, particularly in residential areas and jhuggi clusters, and to deter organised crime networks and habitual offenders.

Officials said stringent legal provisions, including Sections 111 and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), would be invoked in suitable cases, and proposals for the externment of repeat offenders were also being initiated.

The police said intensified patrolling, vehicle checks and night surveillance had led to a reduction in PCR calls related to street crime in the district over the past month.

The Delhi Police have also appealed to all citizens to celebrate the New Year responsibly and safely.