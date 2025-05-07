DT
Home / Delhi / 'Operation Abhyas': Gurugram DC urges residents to cooperate in mock drill

'Operation Abhyas': Gurugram DC urges residents to cooperate in mock drill

To ensure public safety during emergency situation, a mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday in Gurugram district on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. This mock drill will be organised in 11 districts across Haryana. The chairman...
Updated At : 01:00 AM May 07, 2025 IST
DC Ajay Kumar holds a meeting in Gurugram.
To ensure public safety during emergency situation, a mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday in Gurugram district on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. This mock drill will be organised in 11 districts across Haryana.

The chairman of District Disaster Management Authority-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Ajay Kumar, held a meeting with departmental officers at the Mini-Secretariat’s conference hall to discuss the precaution here on Tuesday. He informed them that the mock drill would take place at designated locations across the district. At 4 pm, a loud siren would be sounded to alert the public.

For this drill, the command control area-cum-emergency operations centre will be established at the Mini-Secretariat’s conference hall. A staging area for dispatching relief teams to the affected sites will be set up at Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Five rescue teams, headed by a Task Force Manager, will be stationed there.

These teams will include ambulances, doctors, nurses, fire brigades, police officers, Civil Defence volunteers, and other essential resources for rescue operations.

DC Ajay Kumar said the objective of the mock drill was to test the alertness during an air raid warning system, ensure proper functioning of main and auxiliary control rooms, review evacuation plans and execution during emergencies and assess actions during blackout situations to ensure preparedness in real scenarios.

He informed them that as per the mock drill procedure, a scheduled blackout would be observed in the district on Wednesday night. He urged citizens to switch off their home lights and cooperate with the drill. People were advised to stay indoors during the blackout.

DC Kumar said the administration was utilising all major mediums to spread awareness. Schools were instructed to inform students during morning assemblies about blackout precautions. RWAs and key institutions were also being contacted to ensure the success of this drill.

He reassured the citizens that there was no need to panic — the purpose of the exercise was to evaluate the preparedness of all departments concerned and test the rapid response system. Citizens are expected to follow the instructions issued by the administration during the drill.

