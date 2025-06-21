‘Operation Sindoor reflects Modi-led govt’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism’

Marking the 11th anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Member of Parliament from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, on Friday addressed a press conference to celebrate what she described as “a transformative era of nation-building, global leadership, and the empowerment of women and youth”.

The press meet, attended by BJP leaders Virendra Babbar, Ravindra Chaudhary, Harish Khurana, Shikha Rai, Anil Sharma, Neeraj Basoya, and Umang Bajaj, was held to highlight key achievements of the Modi-led government over the past 11 years.

Swaraj said India had undergone a fundamental transformation since 2014, citing how hoisting the national flag in Kashmir was once a challenge.

“Before 2014, one of our MLAs, Shikha Rai, was arrested for trying to hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk. Today, the Prime Minister himself walks with the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing not just development but also national morale,” she said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor and the surgical strikes, she said these reflected the Modi-led government’s “zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism”.

“60 Naxal-affected districts have already been freed under the government’s target to eradicate Naxalism by 2026,” she added.

Highlighting India’s humanitarian role during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “India sent free vaccines to 48 countries and emerged as the ‘pharmacy of the world’ under PM Modi’s leadership.”

She shared her personal experiences of visits to African nations such as Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, where she said local citizens expressed gratitude to India and observed a minute’s silence in their parliaments for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Swaraj also spoke at length about women’s empowerment, praising initiatives such as the Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and the ‘Drone Didi’ scheme.

“Over 68 per cent Mudra loans were availed by women, and the government has already achieved the target of creating 1 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’,” she said.

She lauded the Women’s Reservation Bill being passed, calling it a milestone.

“The 18th Lok Sabha will be the last where women are underrepresented. From 2029, 33 per cent seats in Parliament and state Assemblies will be reserved for women,” she said.

Referring to the start-up ecosystem, Swaraj said India was now the third-largest start-up hub globally due to the Modi-led government’s policies like Start-up India.

“A Viksit Bharat must rest on the shoulders of empowered youth,” she added.

“More than 4 crore houses were built, and over 81 crore people received free ration during COVID. In Delhi alone, 40,000 houses have been allotted,” she said.