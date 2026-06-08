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Home / Delhi / Opposition slams Centre over domestic LPG price hike

Opposition slams Centre over domestic LPG price hike

14.2-kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 942 in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Opposition parties slammed the Centre after domestic LPG cylinder prices were increased by Rs 29, accusing the Narendra Modi government of adding to the financial burden on households already grappling with inflation.

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The latest revision has pushed the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi to Rs 942 from Rs 913. The increase comes nearly three months after a Rs 60 hike announced in March amid rising global energy prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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In a post on X, the AAP said: “LPG cylinder prices have risen again. For the second time within three months, the domestic gas cylinder has been made more expensive. This time, after an increase of Rs 29, the 14.2-kg cylinder will cost Rs 942. Inflation has already broken the back of the common man, and now the Modi government is also kicking them in the stomach.”

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In a post on X, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav wrote, “Another installment of recovery from ‘Inflation Man Modi’ has been released. The price of gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 29. The kitchen budget will now get even more messed up. The pocket of the common man will be cut further.”

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