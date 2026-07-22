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Home / Delhi / Opposition MPs to meet Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital to urge him to end fast   

Opposition MPs to meet Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital to urge him to end fast   

The delegation will urge the activist, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, to end his fast after assuring him that the Opposition will take up the matter in Parliament, sources say

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New Delhi, Updated At : 02:22 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Sonam Wangchuk. Tribune file
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A delegation of opposition MPs will visit Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital to persuade him to end his 25-day fast, and assure him that issues relating to the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and accountability in the education sector will be raised in Parliament, sources said on Tuesday.

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The delegation will urge the activist, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, to end his fast after assuring him that the Opposition will take up the matter in Parliament, sources said.

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Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas will be among those who will meet Wangchuk, according to sources.

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Earlier, Wangchuk had said that he would end his fast if Members of Parliament and leaders of political parties assured him that the issue of accountability in the education sector would be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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