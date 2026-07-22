Opposition MPs wear black in Parliament, move notices over NEET-UG paper leak and police action on students

Wearing black inside Parliament as a mark of protest, Opposition parties, led by the Congress, on Wednesday again attacked the Centre over the alleged manhandling of students and MPs during recent demonstrations, while Congress lawmakers moved notices in both Houses seeking discussions on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, police action on students and the examination crisis.

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Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss what he described as a "systemic crisis" in India's examination system.

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In his notice, he cited the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of a large-scale paper leak, recurring recruitment examination paper leaks, irregularities in CBSE's on-screen marking system, reported student suicides linked to NEET and the alleged use of force against protesting students.

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The notice also sought an urgent discussion on reforms to restore public confidence in the country's examination, evaluation and recruitment systems.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Hibi Eden gave an Adjournment Motion Notice to discuss the police action against students protesting near Parliament on July 20.

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Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal also submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak and the alleged police lathi-charge on students protesting at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The coordinated parliamentary moves came as Opposition MPs turned up in black attire to register their protest against the Centre, accusing the government of using excessive force against students demanding accountability over the examination system and alleging high-handedness against lawmakers during the protests.