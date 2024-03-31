Opposition sees red

Youth Congress protests I-T notices
- Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders and workers on Saturday held a protest against the Central Government over income tax notices to the Congress and freezing of bank accounts of the party.
- IYC president Srinivas BV said the Centre was continuously trying to weaken the Congress in different ways, but the party was not afraid of these tactics. Under the guise of tax rules, the Congress was being harassed, he alleged.
- “When the Lok Sabha election schedule has been announced, the Income Tax Department is wrongly imposing a penalty on the Congress and demanding money,” he said.
- The IYC claimed that the protesting youth workers led by Srinivas were stopped from marching to the Rajendra Prasad road and were detained by the police.
