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Home / Delhi / 'Our agitation will continue until Union minister Pradhan resigns': CJP founder Dipke

'Our agitation will continue until Union minister Pradhan resigns': CJP founder Dipke

Dipke also said their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday was largely successful, with around 7,000 people participating in it

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PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Updated At : 12:23 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke holds a copy of the autobiography of Dr. BR Ambedkar during a protest at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Saturday. PTI
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday his agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests will not stop until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

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Dipke also said their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday was largely successful, with around 7,000 people participating in it, and added that the movement would now expand nationwide.

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The CJP founder reached his residence in the MIDC Waluj area in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Sunday morning and was welcomed by his family members.

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Later, speaking to reporters, Dipke said the agitation undertaken by the Cockroach Janata Party will not stop until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

''The protest we staged (at Jantar Mantar) was successful, as 6,000 to 7,000 people attended it. This agitation will go nationwide. We won't step back till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,'' he asserted.

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"We will roll out a further action plan to take this agitation nationwide," Dipke added.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday under the banner of the CJP, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, with Dipke delivering the message not to be "scared".

At a press conference later in the national capital, CJP spokespersons announced that they will wait for a week either for the Centre to sack Pradhan or his voluntary resignation, after which they would launch a countrywide protest.

Dipke, who called for the protest, arrived in Delhi from the United States on Saturday morning, walking out of the airport carrying a copy of B R Ambedkar's autobiography. After receiving permission from the Delhi Police, he reached Jantar Mantar.

Protesters, armed with posters demanding Pradhan's resignation, were seen wearing cockroach masks, which were being distributed at the venue. Besides demanding the education minister's resignation, the protesters also raised slogans demanding that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stop indulging in "Hindu-Muslim" politics, and hailed the motherland with "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans.

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