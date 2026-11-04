Out on bail, murder accused shot dead in revenge killing

A man accused of murder was shot dead allegedly by an acquaintance in a revenge killing in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, the police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the alleged shooter and another accused in connection with the murder.

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The deceased, identified as Ravi, was taken to hospital by an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) after sustaining two bullet injuries near Gali No. 14, close to Divine Hospital, around 11 pm on Monday. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

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According to the police, Ravi was an accused in a 2021 murder case registered at the Netaji Subhash Place police station in northwest Delhi. He had been released on bail in October 2026.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ravi was drinking with some acquaintances on Monday night, including the alleged shooter, Kamal Goswami, a resident of JJ Colony, Wazirpur. Kamal was also reportedly a friend of the victim in the 2021 murder case and allegedly held a grudge against Ravi.

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After drinking together, the group got into a car and stopped at a spot to talk. When Ravi stepped out of the vehicle, Kamal allegedly opened fire on him with a pistol before fleeing the spot.

The police have arrested Kamal Goswami and Monu, both residents of Wazirpur, in connection with the case.

The white car allegedly used by the accused to escape and the pistol used in the crime have been recovered.

Further investigation is underway to identify other people present at the spot and ascertain their individual roles in the incident.