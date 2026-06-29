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Home / Delhi / Outer district police detain 203 people in 15 days

Outer district police detain 203 people in 15 days

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The Outer District police have detained 203 people under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act during a district-wide anti-harassment drive over the past 15 days as part of an intensified campaign to strengthen women’s safety across the national capital.

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The drive, carried out by the Shishtachar Squad, combined preventive policing with public awareness programmes at vulnerable and crowded locations, including buses, bus stands, markets, parks, schools, colleges, stadiums and pension centres.

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According to the police, the campaign focused on increasing police visibility, encouraging women to report incidents of harassment and building public confidence through regular interaction with women, girl students, senior citizens and daily commuters.

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As part of the awareness campaign, police officials widely publicised the Women’s Helpline (1093) and Emergency Helpline (112). They also conducted counselling sessions on personal safety, safe travel practices, cyber awareness and the police support mechanisms available to the public.

To strengthen security, the district police intensified foot patrols at vulnerable locations and public transport hubs, increased police deployment in high-footfall areas and carried out surprise inspections and preventive checks to deter anti-social elements and prevent harassment.

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Officials said 203 people were detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act during preventive anti-harassment operations conducted across the district over the past fortnight.

The Delhi Police said the sustained community outreach, visible policing and strict preventive action reflect the district police’s commitment to ensuring that women feel safe and secure while living, working and travelling across the district anytime.

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