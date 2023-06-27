 Over 1,500 people detained, 270 vehicles seized in central district during night patrol, says Delhi Police : The Tribune India

Over 1,500 people detained, 270 vehicles seized in central district during night patrol, says Delhi Police

The move comes days after a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel

Over 1,500 people detained, 270 vehicles seized in central district during night patrol, says Delhi Police

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 27

The Delhi Police detained more than 1,500 people and seized around 270 vehicles from its central district during an intensified night patrol to contain street crimes in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

The move comes days after a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the Saturday incident.

In the Central district alone, more than 1,500 people were detained Monday night under section 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act and over 270 vehicles were seized, a senior police officer said.

The vehicles were seized under section 66 (police to take charge of unclaimed property) of the same Act, he said.

According to the police, action was also taken against “bad characters” and those for disturbing peace under relevant sections of the CrPC.

Officers of all ranks were on the ground on Monday night with special emphasis on foot patrolling. The force was mobilised in all vulnerable areas of the district and verifications were carried out in the homes of “bad characters”, they said.

A large number of police personnel were deployed across the 15 districts of the force to check suspicious movements and curb criminal activities, police said.

The special drive was carried out under the supervision of the special commissioners of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak and Sagar Preet Hooda who were also on the ground to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and citizens feel safe to travel even late at night, according to police.

Intensified checking was carried out at all important locations, including Red Fort, the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the main roads, dark spots and border areas of the national capital. Extra pickets have also been installed to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles, a police officer said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu introduces his would-be daughter-in-law, shares her photograph on Twitter

2
Punjab

Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

3
Himachal

HP road blocked, thousands spend night in vehicles

4
Sports

MS Dhoni’s reaction to air hostess offering him chocolates breaks the Internet, fans notice he plays Candy Crush

5
Nation

Many Indian passengers stranded at Paris airport after Air France cancels connecting flight to Toronto

6
World

Pakistani Army sacks 3 officers, including Lt Gen, for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence

7
Punjab

Withdraw amended Gurdwaras Act or face agitation: SGPC to Bhagwant Mann govt

8
Nation EXPLAINER

Obama's 'minority report' and the 'great balancing act'

9
Punjab

Anurag Verma new Chief Secretary of Punjab, to replace Vijay Kumar Janjua

10
Amritsar

Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief tells Punjab govt

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

PM Modi to visit Bhopal, flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh

This is for the first time that so many Vande Bharat trains ...

Cricket World Cup to begin on October 5; Pakistan to participate

Cricket World Cup to begin in India on October 5; Pakistan to participate

Ahmedabad to host final

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...

5 arrested for Pragati Maidan robbery in Delhi

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

CCTV footage received by Delhi Police shows four motorcycle-...

Extending all cooperation for investigating passenger’s ‘repulsive behaviour’: Air India

Extending all cooperation for investigating passenger's 'repulsive behaviour': Air India

Man was held for allegedly defecating and urinating on the f...


Cities

View All

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Amritsar

Knotty Affair: Cobwebs of cables distort skyline in Majitha Road, White Avenue localities

Guru Ram Das Nagar park needs staff for maintenance

State-of-the-art gadgets to aid cricketers in Gurdaspur

Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Govt buildings of Panchkula face sealing

Chandigarh Admn curbs visits of MRs to health facilities

GMADA set to allot 550 units at Purab Premium Apartments in Mohali

Residents of Khuda Lahora find chinks in paver work

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

Will redevelop all MCD schools in 5-7 years: Delhi CM

Delhi L-G approves grievance redressal draft, slams AAP government for delay

Rs 2 lakh looted at gunpoint in Delhi, CM takes on L-G

Grocery shop owner murdered

Grocery shop owner murdered

Panic among traders, industrialists

Two bikers killed in road mishap

Plumes of dust trouble residents on Malri road

Overgrown grass, filth at Deen Dayal Nagar park an eyesore for residents

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

Cable mess: Webs of wires common sight at Ghumar Mandi, Krishna Nagar in Ludhiana

PSPCL releases alternate numbers to file complaints

65 dyeing units begin operations, to pay Rs 75 lakh penalty today

18 challaned for dumping cow dung into sewer lines

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Allopathy doctor to head Patiala ayurvedic college

Waste management poor in Patiala

PSPCL JEs protest for pay hike in Patiala

Mishaps snuff out three lives in Patiala dist