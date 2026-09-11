Over 100 jewellery shops sealed in Chandni Chowk

The Delhi civic administration has stepped up its crackdown on unauthorised construction and violations of building norms following the tragic incident in Satya Niketan.

Acting on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directions for strict action against illegal construction and violations of planning regulations, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has intensified its enforcement drive across the city.

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In a major operation on Thursday morning, an MCD team, accompanied by a heavy police contingent, descended on Chandni Chowk’s Kucha Mahajani area, the prominent bullion and jewellery market in Chandni Chowk. More than 100 shops located on the ground floors and in basements of three major buildings were sealed.

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According to traders, the MCD’s City-SP Zone team reached Kucha Mahajani around 11.30 am with police personnel and began the sealing operation.

Officials cited alleged violations of Master Plan-2021 provisions and misuse of basements and buildings as the basis for the action.

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Within a short time, notices had been pasted on more than 100 shops and the premises were sealed, leaving traders scrambling to understand the situation.

The sudden operation triggered anger among bullion and jewellery traders. Members of the All-Bullion and Jewellers’ Association said shopkeepers were given no meaningful opportunity to make arrangements or remove valuables before the sealing.

Several traders claimed that gold, silver jewellery and cash worth crores remained locked inside the shops after the action.

They said many shopkeepers arrived at the market only to discover that their businesses had been sealed, leaving them facing immediate uncertainty over their livelihoods and access to their stock.

Following the sealing drive, trader bodies questioned the manner and timing of the action.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapaar Mandal, said, “Most of them have not been notified about action. When they came to open their shops, they found their establishments being sealed or already sealed.”

The traders alleged that businesses were being targeted in the aftermath of the Satya Niketan tragedy, while asking whether responsibility should rest solely with traders for violations that may have continued for years.

The traders also raised a larger question - if unauthorised construction and misuse of properties continued under the watch of civic authorities, will action also be taken against the officials and political representatives responsible for oversight?

7 unsafe dispensary buildings to be demolished

The collapse of a PG building in Satya Niketan has prompted the Public Works Department to step up action against ageing and dilapidated buildings under its control, with seven unsafe dispensary buildings in north Delhi now set to be demolished. PWD engineers have been directed to identify old and structurally vulnerable buildings in their respective areas, assess their condition and initiate necessary action wherever required. The department has floated a tender for the safe demolition of these dispensary buildings, removal of the debris and levelling of the vacant sites. The buildings identified for demolition are located at K-Block, JJ Colony, Wazirpur; C-7 Block, Keshavpuram; H-Block, Jahangirpuri; B-Block, Jahangirpuri; I-Block, Shakurpur; and JJ Colony, Nangloi.