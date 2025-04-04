DT
Over 100 seized vehicles gutted

Over 100 seized vehicles gutted

Over 100 vehicles seized by the Delhi Traffic Police were gutted in a fire that broke out in a police malkhana (yard) in Delhi’s Nehru Place on Thursday afternoon, police sources said. An FIR has also been registered in the...
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
Gutted vehicles at Nehru Place area in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI
Over 100 vehicles seized by the Delhi Traffic Police were gutted in a fire that broke out in a police malkhana (yard) in Delhi’s Nehru Place on Thursday afternoon, police sources said.

An FIR has also been registered in the matter to probe if there was any foul play involved, he said.

A call was received at 2.02 pm regarding the fire in Nehru Place, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. Initially, the DFS had said that fire was in about 50 vehicles, including two wheelers, three wheelers and cars, in malkhana in open area.

Sources in the police said it had been estimated that over 100 vehicles were gutted in the fire. “Initially we had rushed six fire tenders to the spot and it has been reported that some case properties have also been burnt,” he said.

"It took more than three hours to douse the flames completely,” said the official of the DFS. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

