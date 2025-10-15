Over 12 projects underway as DU undertakes Rs 1,912 cr revamp

Delhi University (DU) is undergoing one of the largest infrastructure transformations in its history, with more than a dozen major development projects currently underway across its campuses. Valued at Rs 1,912.15 crore, the initiative aims to enhance both academic and residential facilities for students, officials said.

“The university has been working efficiently in coordination with the ministry, and our requirements are consistently met on time. This large-scale development programme underscores DU’s commitment to placing students at the centre of its growth. While some projects are nearing completion, several others are expected to be ready in the coming years,” said Anoop Lather, Public Relations Officer, DU.

At the Dhaka campus in North-West Delhi, an Institution of Eminence Hostel is taking shape at a cost of Rs. 332.83 crore. The nine-storey, gender-inclusive hostel will accommodate around 1,436 students. The Computer Centre and Faculty of Technology buildings are also in the final stages of completion.

The Surajmal Vihar (East Campus) project includes a new Law Academic Block at an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore on a 15.25-acre site. It will house 60 classrooms, six moot courts, computer labs and cafeterias, offering programmes such as LLB, LLM and an integrated five-year law course.

On the South Campus, two key projects have been cleared — a new academic building worth Rs 24.6 crore and an expansion of the Geetanjali Girls Hostel costing Rs 11.23 crore. The Dwarka (West Campus) project includes an academic block costing Rs 107 crore, while a new Veer Savarkar College is coming up in Najafgarh’s Roshanpura village for Rs 140 crore.

The university has also approved a Cultural Activity Centre near Shankar Lal Hall. The centre will include dedicated spaces for theatre, music, and the performing arts. Once completed, these projects are expected to significantly strengthen DU’s infrastructure and improve the overall academic and residential experience for its students.