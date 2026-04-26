Over 140 illegal constructions to be removed following HC order in Shalimar Bagh: CM

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday expressed deep grief over the death of a minor in a road accident that took place in the Shalimar Bagh area, stating that if there had been no encroachments along the roadside in this area, traffic would have moved smoothly and the chances of such accidents and loss of life and property would have been reduced.

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Gupta said that recently the Delhi High Court had issued directions to remove more than 140 illegal units located on Road No. 320 in the area. A major underpass has also been constructed here by the Delhi Government through which traffic coming from Azadpur will pass via this road and underpass and directly reach the Outer Ring Road near Mukarba Chowk, she mentioned.

The CM further mentioned that there are two major hospitals, several educational institutions and police establishments in this area, due to which traffic pressure remains high. Due to the encroachments, not only local residents but vehicles and pedestrians passing through this area have been facing considerable inconvenience for a long time.

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She said about two months ago, a five-year-old girl had also lost her life after being hit by a speeding dumper in the same area, which reflects the serious condition of traffic management in this locality.

The CM further said that these encroachments were made on government land during the tenure of the previous government, due to which traffic has been obstructed for a long time and people have been facing great difficulty in commuting.