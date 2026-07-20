Over 15 lakh Tricolours to be distributed in Capital

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Ahead of the Independence Day, the government is preparing for a large-scale rollout of the campaign to encourage public participation, patriotism and national unity. Eligible Self Help Groups, identified under the State Urban Livelihood Mission (SULM), will manufacture nearly two lakh national flags, which will be used in the campaign while also providing income opportunities to the SHG members.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative is about much more than displaying the national flag.

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“The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is not just about hoisting the national flag, but also an opportunity to strengthen the spirit of patriotism, national unity and public participation. The Delhi Government is committed to making the campaign a success through the involvement of every section of society while also creating opportunities for the economic empowerment of Self help Groups.”

Highlighting the government's decision to involve the SHGs, the Chief Minister said the initiative links public welfare with sustainable livelihood opportunities.

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“The decision to involve SHGs in the production of national flags reflects the government's approach of linking public welfare initiatives with livelihood opportunities. Members of the SHGs producing the national flag will directly contribute to the making of the Tricolour, a symbol of the nation’s pride and national unity. Along with earning an income, they will also have the honour of being part of a nationwide campaign.”

According to the government, the Self Help Groups will be selected and organised through the State Urban Livelihood Mission (SULM), which promotes livelihood opportunities for the urban poor by supporting SHGs, entrepreneurship, skill development and self- employment. Officials said manufacturing the national flags will strengthen community institutions while creating sustainable economic opportunities for SHG members.

The Chief Minister also said the initiative reflects the government's broader vision of combining development with citizen participation.

“The government’s objective is to advance development and public participation together. By linking Self Help Groups with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Delhi Government is taking an important step towards strengthening community institutions, promoting economic empowerment and ensuring wider citizen participation.”

The government has clarified that all flags produced by the SHGs will strictly comply with the Flag Code of India, 2002, its subsequent amendments, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and the prescribed technical standards to ensure the dignity and honour of the Tricolour are maintained.

Besides sourcing flags from the SHGs, the Delhi Government will also procure national flags from online marketplaces to ensure adequate availability. More than 15 lakh Tricolours are expected to be distributed across the city as part of the campaign.

Reiterating the government's objective of taking the campaign to every household, the Chief Minister said, “The Delhi Government wants to ensure broad public participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2026’ campaign. As part of this effort, more than 15 lakh national flags will be distributed across Delhi. The government will also procure national flags from online marketplaces. The government’s effort is to ensure that the spirit of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign reaches every household in Delhi. Involving SHGs in the campaign is an important initiative that promotes not only patriotism but also the economic strength of local communities and inclusive development.”