Over 150 vehicles gutted in fire at police yard in Delhi’s Wazirabad
The blaze started around 4:30 am
Flame and smoke rise up (left) and firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a police malkhana in northeast Delhi's Wazirabad area on April 6, 2025. Fire Department via PTI
Advertisement
A fire broke out in a police ‘malkhana’ (yard) in northeast Delhi’s Wazirabad area early Sunday, damaging over 150 vehicles, police said.
The blaze started around 4:30 am, prompting a swift response from the fire department.
A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames, they said.
Advertisement
The situation was brought under control by 6:20 am.
According to a police source, over 150 vehicles—four wheelers and two wheelers—were gutted by the fire.
Advertisement
Police have launched a probe into the fire incident. Teams are also checking CCTV footage, the source said.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement