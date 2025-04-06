DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Over 150 vehicles gutted in fire at police yard in Delhi’s Wazirabad

Over 150 vehicles gutted in fire at police yard in Delhi’s Wazirabad

The blaze started around 4:30 am
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:48 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Flame and smoke rise up (left) and firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a police malkhana in northeast Delhi's Wazirabad area on April 6, 2025. Fire Department via PTI
A fire broke out in a police ‘malkhana’ (yard) in northeast Delhi’s Wazirabad area early Sunday, damaging over 150 vehicles, police said.

The blaze started around 4:30 am, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames, they said.

The situation was brought under control by 6:20 am.

According to a police source, over 150 vehicles—four wheelers and two wheelers—were gutted by the fire.

Police have launched a probe into the fire incident. Teams are also checking CCTV footage, the source said.

